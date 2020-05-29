Perry, Audrey Helen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MILWAUKEE—Audrey Helen Perry, age 87, of Milwaukee, Wis., passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Zilber Hospice.

Audrey was born Jan. 14, 1933, in Milwaukee, daughter of the late John and Helen (Lochowicz) Migacz.

In her early life she enjoyed fishing and going up north. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and listening to music.

Audrey will be remembered for her quick wit and sense of humor. Her gentle and loving nature embraced not only family and friends, but any animal in her care or that she encountered.

She left behind to celebrate her life her daughter, Dawn Perry (Raymond Giersch); grandchildren, Brandy (Matthew) Baker and Bryan (LeeAnn) Williams; three great-grandchildren, Jacob, Emily, and Hailey; niece, Shirley Gomez; and great-nieces, Tina and Tammy McQueen. She is also survived by her beloved son-in-law, Darrell (Tammy Wileman) Williams. She was preceded in death by her former husbands, Alfred Perry and Manuel Montejano; sisters, Esther and Eleanor; and daughter, Debra Williams.

No formal service will be held.

