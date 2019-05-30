STOUGHTON - Christina Fay Perrigoue was born on Jan. 10, 1979, in San Francisco, Calif., and died on May 23, 2019, in Denver, Colo.
Christina graduated from Stoughton High School in 1997. She will be remembered for being intelligent, hilariously funny, an avid reader and a creative cook. Christina was musically gifted and could play a multitude of instruments. She marched with the Capitalaires Drum and Bugle Corp. She loved shoes, watching scary movies and the color purple.
Somewhere in those 40 years, Christina lost her way and has lost her battle with addiction.
Christina is survived by her son, Max of Boulder, Colo.; parents, Joe and Signe Perrigoue of Rio, Susan and Jim Hergenroether of Stoughton; siblings, Joe (Holly) Perrigoue of Knoxville, Tenn., Daniel Hergenroether of Madison, Sylvia (Steve) Lawrence of Stoughton; grandma, Joyce B. Peterson of Madison; her beloved fur baby Nikki; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends too numerous to count.
Special thanks to Erin and Gary of Boulder, for standing with Christina in her times of need.
A Celebration of Christina’s Life will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME in Stoughton. Friends may greet the family from 1 p.m. until the time of services.
Memorials may be made in Christina’s name to Boulder Bridge House, www.boulderbridgehouse.org. Please share your memories of Christina at www.CressFuneralService.com