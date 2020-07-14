Pernot, Darus Reider

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OREGON - Darus Reider Pernot, age 96, of Oregon, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020. He was born on April 2, 1924, in Brooklyn, Wis., the son of Davis and Alice (Reider) Pernot. Darus went to school in Brooklyn and graduated from Brooklyn High School.

Darus is survived by his three brothers, Phillip Pernot (Gloria Osborn) of Janesville, David Pernot of Park Falls and Dean (Shirley) Pernot of Brooklyn; two sisters, Mardell (Richard) Behnke of Tomahawk and Bette (Dan) Kull of Port Charlotte, Fla.; two sisters-in-law, Dolly Pernot of Monona and Audrey Pernot Schnurbusch of Madison; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Davis and Alice Pernot; stepmother, Elvera Pernot; four brothers, Keith, Lyman, Donald and Dale Pernot; sister, Diane Kjellstrom; and four sisters-in-law, Jean, Eva, Kathryn and Mary Pernot.

Private family services will be held. Darus was a sweet quiet man who loved his family. He was proud of his little house in Oregon. In his 96 years, he always found the good in people. The family would like to thank the Oregon Police Department for all their help with Darus. Memorials may be gifted in Darus' name to the Oregon Police Department. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Oregon Funeral & Cremation Care 1150 Park Street (608) 835-3515

To plant a tree in memory of Darus Pernot as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.