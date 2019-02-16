MADISON - Jack F. Perkins, age 82, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, surrounded by his friends and family. He was born to parents, Roy and Josephine (Fisher) Perkins on May 29, 1936. Jack graduated from Dodgeville High School, and soon after, he joined the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, stationed in Fort Belvoir, Va. While on leave and during a huge snow storm on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 1959, Jack married Joan A. Dahler of Dodgeville, who was the love of his life.
Jack is survived by his wife, Joan; three adult children, Steven (Ann), Marcie (Roman), and Jennifer (Mike); and grandchildren, Andrew (Emilee), Allison, and Aydon. He is further survived by his sister, Janet (Lyle) Perrin; sister-in-law, Debra (Bruce) Pahl; and other relatives and dear friends.
Jack enjoyed all sports. Among his favorites were golf, football, and baseball. He loved being surrounded by family and friends. Some of his favorite times were family get-togethers, class reunions, and neighborhood gatherings.
Visitation will be from 12 noon to 1:30 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at MESSIAH EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5202 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, with a memorial service to begin at 1:30 p.m., and refreshments to follow the service.
Jack's family would like to thank the staff at Agrace HospiceCare for their kind attention and compassion while he was in their care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Messiah Ev. Lutheran Church or Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.