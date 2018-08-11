PINE RIVER—Frank M. Perion, age 71, of the town of Pine River, died after a brief illness on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, at his home. Frank was born on Feb. 27, 1947, to the late Steven and Pearl (Smith) Perion, in Ladysmith. He was raised in Ingram, Kenosha, and Cicero, Ill. Frank attended and graduated from Ladysmith High School. He was enlisted in the U. S. Army from 1967 to 1969, and fought in the Vietnam War. He met Judy DeVries, and the two were married in Oak Brook, Ill. They shared 47 wonderful years together.
Frank was an eminent domain and real estate appraiser, which he did for most of his adult life. He and Judy lived in McFarland until his retirement in 2007, which is when they moved to Merrill. Frank enjoyed going to the cottage in Kempster, on Long Lake. He was a traveler, and went on many trips with Judy around the world. Frank and Judy spent the winters at their home in Palm Springs, Calif. Frank enjoyed golfing, riding his bike and swimming. He was a sentimental man that had a soft heart, and loved his family and friends dearly.
Frank is survived by his wife, Judy of the town of Pine River; brothers, Jerry Perion of Middleton, and Steven (special friend, Shirley) Perion from Lac Courte Oreillis Indian Reservation; brothers-in-law, Glenn (Pat) DeVries of Alto, and Ed Coen of Green Bay; sister-in-law: Mary (Mark) Vande Berg of Waupun, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws, George and Julie DeVries; and his sister-in-law, Renee Coen.
Per family request, there will be no services held for Frank. Family requests that donations be directed to the Lincoln County Veterans Donation Fund, 801 N. Sales St., Suite 104, Merrill, WI 54452.
