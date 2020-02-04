Peppler, John Frederick

SUN PRAIRIE - John Frederick Peppler, age 59, passed away peacefully Jan. 31, 2020, at Crossroads Care Center in Sun Prairie, Wis. He was born in Raleigh, N.C. to Albert P. Peppler and Dora J. (Lindbloom) Peppler, the fifth of six children. John attended Albion college where he studied Business and Spanish and met his lifelong friend, Marco Diaz-Munoz. Fluent in Spanish, he enjoyed his studies in Madrid, Spain and Guadalaja, Mexico. John had a love of good food, friendship and family. John is survived by his siblings, Pam (Nick) Nickoli, Susan (Gary) Hamachek, Walter (Kris) Peppler, Terry (Todd) Zeuske, Jim (Laura Lee) Peppler; and his six nieces; and 11 nephews. A celebration of his life will be at a later date. The family thanks Crossroads Care Center and Hospice of Dane county for their loving care. "May the face of God shine upon you."