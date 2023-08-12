Penny Imray

March 31, 1938 - Aug. 7, 2023

BARABOO - Penny (Watson) Imray passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on August 7, 2023. She was born in Richland Center, WI on March 31, 1938.

Penny met the love of her life, John Imray, her senior year in high school in Portage and eventually moved to Baraboo where they spent many wonderful years together.

She started the Penny Imray Dancers and not only taught dance, but also made a special impact with the care and love she showed to her students. "Dance with your heart and your feet will follow."

Penny enjoyed travel, shopping for fascinating antiques, music, and visiting with friends and family. In her later years, she spent time to master drawing and painting.

Penny is survived by son, Bill (Mary) Imray; daughter, Heather (Dan) Jahnke; grandson, Dustin (Brit) Imray; great-grandchildren: Andre Kramer and Isis Imray; sister, Scharron Lake; brother, Tom (Sandi) Watson; nieces and nephews: Scott (Kathy) Lake and family, Todd Lake, James (Nicole) Watson and family, Glen (Megan) Watson and family, Sean (Beth) Watson and family; best friend and childhood dance teacher, Betty Baxter; and many lifelong friends and former students. She is preceded in death by her husband, John D. Imray and her parents, Glen and Shirley Watson.

There will be a private memorial held for family at a future date.