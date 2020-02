Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

MCFARLAND - Karen B. Pena (nee Brennum) died on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. A memorial service will be held Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at American Legion Post 534, McFarland, Wis., from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, feel free to bring a dish to pass, any donations would be appreciated.