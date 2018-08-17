BELMONT—Lee E. Pelton, of Belmont, died peacefully on Aug. 16, 2018, in Mineral Point, at the age of 84. Lee was born on Sept. 7, 1933, in Reedsburg, to Nye and Alice (Brooks) Pelton. He was the second youngest of eight children. Lee graduated from Reedsburg High School in 1951. He married Beverlee Anne McGowan of Belmont, on Dec. 28, 1957. Lee served in the U.S. Army and was assigned to the Pentagon immediately following their wedding, and they spent 9 months living in Arlington, Va.
Upon returning to Belmont after the service, Lee began his career. He built three successful businesses, employing many people over the years and forming friendships wherever he went. Lee was very proud of the fact that he drove over 3 million miles during his career and visited 49 of the 50 United States. After ‘retiring’ he enjoyed staying busy with part-time jobs, the Belmont Men’s Prayer group, traveling with Bev, and serving his community. Lee was a 30-year volunteer fireman, charter member of the Belmont Lions Club, and was very active at St. Philomena Catholic Church, even acting as an altar server at age 65. Lee was a devoted Packers and Badgers fan.
Lee is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Beverlee; and their children and grandchildren, Doug and Judy Pelton of Mineral Point (Matthew and Hillary, Christopher and Alisha, David and Stacey, Shane and Tori, Kyle and Tina, Keaton and Alex); Roger and Dan Everhart of Cincinnati, Ohio; Nye and Margaret of Portland, Maine (Amanda and Jason, Nicholas, Mallory, Emily and Pierre, Connor, Griffin); Bill and Sami of Minneapolis, Minn. (Ben, Claire, Julia); and Anne and Dan Adams of Montford (Amy and Tyson);18 great-grandchildren; his brother, Jim Pelton (Ardel); and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, at ST. PHILOMENA CATHOLIC CHURCH, in Belmont, with Fr. Michael Tarigopula officiating. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery, Belmont. Friends may call from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, at the MELBY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Platteville, where there will be a scripture service at 7 p.m. Friends may also call from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Monday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lee Pelton Memorial Fund, where the family will donate to some of their favorite charities. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.