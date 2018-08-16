Try 1 month for 99¢

BELMONT—Lee E. Pelton, age 84, of Belmont, died on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, at Atrium Post Acute Care, Mineral Point. Funeral services are pending at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville.

Celebrate
the life of: Pelton, Lee E.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.