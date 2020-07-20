Pelton, Ardel Louise (Noth)

REEDSBURG — Ardel Louise (Noth) Pelton, 88, of Reedsburg, passed away in her sleep on July 13, 2020,, at Casa de Oakes' Memory Care unit in Reedsburg, where she had been a resident for four months. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, James Pelton, and her daughter Nan (Greg) Pelton Schmieder.

Music and music-making were constants in her life. Her father bought her a violin and she remarked many times on how fortunate she was to move to a school district that had a student orchestra. As a teenager she won a scholarship to Lawrence College's Conservatory of Music. She left Lawrence to marry and become a loving wife, mother and homemaker on the family farm. She sang in and directed the United Methodist Church choirs and played violin solos there for decades. She joined area string ensembles and Reedsburg's community orchestra to play for Webb High School musicals. In retirement she began to play violin with her friend Joan Wilcox, who played the Irish harp. The duo entertained at nursing homes, weddings and other events for 20 years. At the end of her life, when her memory was considerably diminished, she still loved to sing, remembering the lyrics to hundreds of songs and even singing the alto or tenor line in harmony.