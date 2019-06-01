MADISON - Keith Thomas Pelsoh, passed away at home on Crestview Drive on Saturday, May 25, 2019. He was born on Oct. 23, 1984, in Madison. He lived at home and was cared for by his loving mother, Linda; his father; and appointed guardian, Michael.
He is also survived by his older siblings, Eric of Madison, Brian of San Francisco, and Sarah of Chicago; and his faithful cat and companion, Tiger.
He was under the care of the nurses at the Kramer Center, Richland Center, and Dr. Ken Herrmann, Madison. The Clary Memorial Funeral Home is assisting the family.
There will be private family services held for Keith at the Ash Creek Cemetery. www.clarymemorialfuneralhome.com
He is now at peace. No flowers please.