MIDDLETON / SANIBEL, Fla.—Joan (Burgess) Pellett, age 90, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019. What a wonderful life. Born in Macafee, N.J., her early years were on her parents’ farm and then as a teenager at the house on Highland Lake in Highland Lakes, N.J. She graduated from Montclair State Teachers College with a master’s degree in mathematics. She eventually married her childhood sweetheart, John Pellett, M.D. FACS, after World War II and his discharge from service in the U.S. Navy. She taught school at Chestnut Hill Academy in Philadelphia, Pa., to help pay the bills during her (now) husband’s medical training in Philadelphia. When they moved to Madison in 1955 she taught math at East High School.
They purchased a 127-acre farm in the town of Middleton in 1962 where they lived for 44 years and raised five children. In 1963, she spent a year in England with her four young sons while her husband further trained at the Royal College of Surgeons in London. In 1968, her daughter was born. Over the years, there grew a long list of family and friends that she helped. Many visited and stayed at her remodeled farmhouse for extended periods of time while they were having testing, surgery, or treatments at the UW Hospital. She loved the formal parties and casual picnics at the farm. Numerous great memories grew out of that farm and all her efforts there.
She purchased rental houses in Madison, fixed them up and managed them for years. Her passion was antiques. She went to many auctions and shows with close family friends. In Vilas County, Wis., she bought and remodeled a building into her antique shop that she successfully operated for decades. She enthusiastically camped on the lake property with all the children and eventually built a cabin. She hunted deer and bear for many years, including last fall when she hunted bear almost every day of the season, even on her 90th birthday!
She truly lived life to the fullest, on her own terms up until her last day with us. She leaves us with a big void but one filled with great memories.
Joan is survived by her husband, John, of 70 years, which they celebrated on June 25, 2019; children, Jackson B. Pellett II (Shirley) and son, Jackson III and daughter, Jordan; Josh B. Pellett (Gayle) and daughter, Suni (Doug) Bolhuis and son, Jake; Judson R. Pellett; Joanie J. Pellett (Tom Fisher) and daughter, Jensen; grandson, John S.P. Pellett, son of John R. Pellett, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Calla and Rhett Bolhuis and Adilynne Lecy (Pellett); nephews, Arthur and James Sommers; and many additional relatives. She was preceded in death by her son, John R. Pellett Jr.; her parents; sister, Stella Sommers; and favorite cousin, Amos Phillips.
A celebration gathering will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 3:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to UW Carbone Cancer Center. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
