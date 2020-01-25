Pelgrin, Sherry Lynn

MILWAUKEE — Sherry Lynn Pelgrin, age 70, passed away peacefully on Jan. 20, 2020 after a short illness. She was surrounded by her family and lifelong friends who watched over her with love and kindness in the days preceding her death.
Sherry is survived by her children, Amy and Greg Gryskiewicz and Janis ( Wes ) Soule; granddaughters, Rebekah and Elizabeth; brother, Daniel (Linda) Pelgrin; beloved nieces, Sarah Pelgrin and Katie (Scott) Lewellin; and great niece; and nephew, Maddie and Gavin.
Sherry was born in Rockford, Illinois on Feb. 16, 1949, to Pearl and Walter Pelgrin. She graduated from Westfield High School in 1967 and received her B.A. in Education, and graduate work from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.
She was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, James Gryskiewicz. She was also preceded in death by her parents Pearl Dahlke Pelgrin and Walter Pelgrin.
Sherry spent many wonderful and fulfilling years teaching in the Milwaukee Public School district. She was a beloved teacher who had a positive impact on many of her students. She instilled the belief that any student, given the chance, could excel in whatever they wanted to do…as long as they were willing to put forth the effort.
She spent her free time surrounded by books and her dear friends who miss her with all their hearts. Sherry was a champion for women’s rights and was outspoken about the disastrous effects of racism and inequality on minority families. She was also an advocate of voters’ rights and was actively committed to many local and national organizations working to address policy issues she felt were being ignored.
Sherry was one of few remaining flower children of the 60’s, a turbulent time in our country’s history for those of us who remember, and no doubt, formulated lifelong opinions and attitudes commensurate with the times.
In her honor, we ask that you check to make sure your name has not been purged from the voter records and that you please vote!
Cremation will be with MAX A SASS AND SONS, Milwaukee, Wis. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sherry's honor may be given to: Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, Attention Development, 302 N. Jackson St., Milwaukee, Wis. 53202.