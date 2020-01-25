Pelgrin, Sherry Lynn

MILWAUKEE — Sherry Lynn Pelgrin, age 70, passed away peacefully on Jan. 20, 2020 after a short illness. She was surrounded by her family and lifelong friends who watched over her with love and kindness in the days preceding her death.

Sherry is survived by her children, Amy and Greg Gryskiewicz and Janis ( Wes ) Soule; granddaughters, Rebekah and Elizabeth; brother, Daniel (Linda) Pelgrin; beloved nieces, Sarah Pelgrin and Katie (Scott) Lewellin; and great niece; and nephew, Maddie and Gavin.

Sherry was born in Rockford, Illinois on Feb. 16, 1949, to Pearl and Walter Pelgrin. She graduated from Westfield High School in 1967 and received her B.A. in Education, and graduate work from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

She was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, James Gryskiewicz. She was also preceded in death by her parents Pearl Dahlke Pelgrin and Walter Pelgrin.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sherry spent many wonderful and fulfilling years teaching in the Milwaukee Public School district. She was a beloved teacher who had a positive impact on many of her students. She instilled the belief that any student, given the chance, could excel in whatever they wanted to do…as long as they were willing to put forth the effort.