Peleck, Janese (Lalonde)

ELKHORN / MADISON — Janese (Lalonde) Peleck passed away Jan. 12, 2020, at Sylvan Crossings, Waunakee, Wis., after years of suffering from a degenerative brain disease. She was born Aug. 26, 1947, in New London, Wis. Janese was a 1965 graduate of Elkhorn High School. She was employed for many years at Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn, Wis. and later at University Hospital, Madison, Wis. She will be remembered for her outstanding culinary skills, interior decorating abilities, as well as, her entertaining sense of humor. She is survived by her son, Jack Peleck, Evansville, Wis.; grandson, Christian Peleck, Evansville, Wis.; sister ,Christine Lalonde, Cumming, Ga.; nieces, Jennifer (Jason) Norris, Hoschton, Ga. and Tera (Bradley) Beisbier, Cumming, Ga. She was preceded in death by her parents, Evelyn and Dave LaLonde. Private family services will be held at a later date.