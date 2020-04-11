Pelanek, Geraldine M.

Pelanek, Geraldine M.

{{featured_button_text}}

LODI - Geraldine M. Pelanek, age 97, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She was born in Madison on Sept. 21, 1922, to Fred and Helen (Bachmayer) Thurber. She graduated from Madison East High School, Class of 1941. On Jan. 23, 1943, she married Kenneth Tracy, he was a casualty of World War II. On Nov. 5, 1949, she married Steve Pelanek at St. Patrick’s Church in Madison.

Geraldine is survived by one daughter, Carol (Bill) Holler; six grandchildren, Steve (Sarah) Holler, Cynthia Kestler (friend Neil Conner), Brian (Sarah Kreger) Holler, Mark (Pam) Holler, Julie (Brad) Micke, and Gary Holler; ten great-grandchildren; one sister, Dorathy Neary; sister-in-law, Therese Thurber; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; and brother, Robert Thurber.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Waunakee Manor for their compassionate care for Geraldine. They also would like to thank Dr. Heidel, Dr. Boles, and Terri Patwell PA of the Dean Clinic for their care.

A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date when restrictions have been lifted. Burial will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Pelanek, Geraldine M.

Geraldine Pelanek

Gunderson Lodi

Funeral & Cremation Care

157 S. Main St.

(608) 592-3201

To plant a tree in memory of Geraldine Pelanek as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics