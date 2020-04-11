Pelanek, Geraldine M.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

LODI - Geraldine M. Pelanek, age 97, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She was born in Madison on Sept. 21, 1922, to Fred and Helen (Bachmayer) Thurber. She graduated from Madison East High School, Class of 1941. On Jan. 23, 1943, she married Kenneth Tracy, he was a casualty of World War II. On Nov. 5, 1949, she married Steve Pelanek at St. Patrick’s Church in Madison.

Geraldine is survived by one daughter, Carol (Bill) Holler; six grandchildren, Steve (Sarah) Holler, Cynthia Kestler (friend Neil Conner), Brian (Sarah Kreger) Holler, Mark (Pam) Holler, Julie (Brad) Micke, and Gary Holler; ten great-grandchildren; one sister, Dorathy Neary; sister-in-law, Therese Thurber; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; and brother, Robert Thurber.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Waunakee Manor for their compassionate care for Geraldine. They also would like to thank Dr. Heidel, Dr. Boles, and Terri Patwell PA of the Dean Clinic for their care.

A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date when restrictions have been lifted. Burial will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Lodi Funeral & Cremation Care 157 S. Main St. (608) 592-3201

To plant a tree in memory of Geraldine Pelanek as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.