Pekowsky, Robert C. "Bob"

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.—Robert “Bob” C. Pekowsky, 61, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

Bob was born October 23, 1958 to Robert and Joan (Pflanz) Pekowsky. He graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1976 and earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin—Madison, in 1980. He went on to earn master’s degrees from the University of North Dakota and Villanova University.

The last couple of decades of Bob’s career was in the network security sector and most recently as a lead sales engineer for Rapid7 based in Boston. He was not only a trusted business partner but mentor as well. In 1991, Bob and six good friends started a live action role-playing company, Living Imagination of New England (LIONE), which they operated until 1997. LIONE is still in existence today headquarted in Connecticut. Live role-play transitioned to tabletop, which Bob continued to enjoy weekly with some of the same friends that he has known since college.

It was on July 1, 2000 that Bob married the love of his life, Debi Lehr Close, at Bethany Church, Greenland, N.H. where they both are members.