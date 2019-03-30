MADISON - Joanne Evelyn Peiss, age 88, of Madison, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019, at McFarland Villa in McFarland. She was born on May 29, 1930, in Milner, N.D., the daughter of Merriam Schoin and Evelyn (Lunneborg) Bland. At age 12, Joanne's lifelong best friend, Helen (Peiss) Joers introduced Joanne to her brother, Henry Peiss. These childhood sweethearts eventually married on May 27, 1950, in Milwaukee, and remained married for 62 years until Henry's passing in 2012.
Joanne was an avid reader and loved music. She was a member of the New Horizon Band for many years and a member of the Madison Symphony Orchestra as a first-string bass player. Joanne and her husband traveled extensively throughout the state of Wisconsin, enjoying the heart and beauty of their home state. Still, their passion was spending time with family and good friends.
Joanne is survived by her sons, Steven (Kate) Peiss, John (Karen) Peiss, and Bill (Ann) Peiss; and grandchildren, Mike Peiss, Dave Peiss, Michelle (Mark) Purcell, Charlie (Jenna) Peiss, Kelly Peiss, and Amy (Nicholas Medall) Peiss. She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband, Henry.
Funeral Services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019, with the Rev. Sandra Schieble presiding. A Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.