Peetz, Sherrie Lou

MADISON—Sherrie Lou Peetz, 60, of Madison, beloved daughter, sister, mother, and grandmother, passed away unexpectedly Nov. 28, 2019 in Madison.
She was born on March 21, 1959, in White Sulphur Springs, Montana, to Philip and June Peetz. She was a proud teamster union member, and served 32 years as a City Transit Operator for Madison Metro. She also enjoyed taking Spanish classes, keeping up to date on politics and world events, reading the bible, and spending time with her family. She will be missed by all who knew her, especially for her sense of humor and adventurous personality.
Sherrie is survived by her mother, June Peetz; two brothers, David (Susan) Peetz, and Gary (Sharon) Peetz; two sisters, Vicky (Jose) Rodriguez and Debra (James) Knickerbocker; three children, Brandon (Jen) Engen, Tiffany (Shawn) Moore, Heather (Josh) Kohl; and two grandchildren, Jackson Moore and Emma Kohl). She was preceded in death by her father, Philip Walter Peetz Feb. 16, 2019.
Funeral services will be held Friday, December 6 at 11 a.m. at Grasse Funeral Home, 119 Industrial Drive, Pardeeville with Rev. Scott Schultz officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Merrimac. Visitation will be held Thursday, December 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME, and on Friday, December 6 from 10 a.m. until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests monetary donations to the Lakeview Library via the Madison Public Library Foundation – Lakeview Endowment Fund – https://mplfoundation.org/donate/. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.