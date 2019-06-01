REEDSBURG-Passed away peacefully on May 27, 2019, at the age of 92. She was born on July 6, 1926. She married Donald William Peetz at the Caledonia Presbyterian Church at Portage, Wis. on Dec. 16, 1944. They had three daughters, Donna (Roosevelt) Harden of Reedsburg, Wis., Rita (Leslie) Forstner of Bilings, Mont. and Linda (Roy) Dittler of Great Falls, Mont. and a son Eldon (Teresa) Peetz of Strum, Wis. They were blessed with eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Caroline and Donald hosted many foster children over the years and maintained a close relationship with several of the children. Caroline was very active in Homemakers holding several offices. She could crochet, sew, and knit anything and won multiple ribbons at the State and County Fair. They farmed in the township of Sumpter and she worked the counter at Pate Tractor for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents Dewey and Meta Schult, her husband Donald Peetz, sons-in-law; Roosevelt Harden, Leslie "Butch" Forstner and Paul Schmidt, sisters; Edith Scherbert, Ardith Moldenhauer, and a brother Lyle Schult. She is survived by her children; a sister, Marlene (Edward) Larsen; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life as well as a grave side ceremony at Otter Creek Cemetery will be held at a later date. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.