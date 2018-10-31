Try 1 month for 99¢

OCONOMOWOC—Louis Peter Pedriani passed away on Oct. 26, 2018, at the age of 87. Services will be held at ST. JEROME CATHOLIC CHURCH, 995 Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc, on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. A visitation will be held from 9 am until 10:45 a.m., with Mass starting at 11 a.m.

