VERONA - Michael J. Pedracine, age 60, passed away on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. Funeral arrangements are pending.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Verona Chapel

220 Enterprise Drive

(608) 845-6625

www.ryanfuneralservice.com

