VERONA - Michael J. "Mike" Pedracine, age 60, was born on Nov. 14, 1958, in Madison, Wis. and died after a brief illness at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg on Feb. 1, 2019, with his loving family by his side. Mike started school in Reedsburg, Wis. before the family moved to Verona in 1965, where he attended Verona schools, graduating in 1977.
Mike worked at Thorstad Chevrolet for 33 years. He and Carmen enjoyed spending time at River Bend Campground in Watertown. When Mike wasn't fishing, you could find him somewhere close to nature. He enjoyed his Boundary Waters and Canada fishing trips with his life time friends. Mike was an avid Badgers, Packers and Brewers fan, rarely missing a game on TV. Mike was a fixer and will be dearly missed by his dad in taking care of his mowers and snow blower. His mother never had to repair a squeak or leak because Mike could fix anything.
Mike is survived by his parents, Larry and Joan (Berens) Pedracine; his partner, Carmen Thompson; sister, Kris (Jim) Pitman; brother, Jay (Lisa) Pedracine; niece and nephews, Tyler and Brandon Pedracine, and Colin and Haley Pitman; aunts and uncles, Dick (Lois) Berens, Yvonne Beale, Dick (Cathy) Pedracine and Deanna (Jerry) Esser; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Ethel Berens and Hubert and Adelia Pedracine; and his uncle, Don Beale.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12 noon on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Our thanks to all the doctors and nurses at UW Hospital 6th floor as well as the entire staff at Agrace Fitchburg for their excellent care. Memorials in Mike's name can be made to Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg.