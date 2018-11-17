DEFOREST—Dorothy Viola Pederson, age 96, passed away Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at Columbia Health Care Center. She was born May 25, 1922, in the Town of Hampden, Wis., to John and Rebecca (Gullickson) Davidson. She graduated from Madison East High School.
She was united in marriage to Vernon G. Pederson, while he was home on a brief furlough during World War II, on Feb. 2, 1945, by the Rev. C.G. Naeseth at the Spring Prairie Lutheran Church parsonage. They celebrated 62 years together. Together they farmed in rural DeForest. They were blessed with two children, Matthew (Cindy) Pederson and Nancy (Robert) Bennett; two grandsons, Bryan Pederson and Nicholas (Emily) Rose; and two step-grandsons, Joshua Rose and Matthew Rose.
Dorothy was baptized and confirmed at Spring Prairie Lutheran Church and was a life-long active member of the congregation. She taught Sunday school, was a member of the Church Women, made numerous quilts for Lutheran World Relief, and volunteered with prison ministry. She also tended numerous flower gardens and indoor plants, and wrote an abundant number of letters and cards of love, support and encouragement to many. We will miss her optimism, faith, unconditional love and warm hugs, but are at peace knowing that she is with the Lord.
She leaves to mourn, her children and grandchildren; sister, Beulah Gallagher; sisters-in-law, Laurie Moran, Carol Pederson, Josephine Pederson and Selma Pederson; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her husband, Vernon; her parents; her brother, Irving Davidson; her nephew, Timothy Gallagher; her son-in-law, Jeff Bredeson and numerous sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, at SPRING PRAIRIE LUTHERAN CHURCH, N509 County Road C, DeForest, at the corner of County Roads C and DM at Keyeser, with Vicar Rick Bursh presiding, assisted by the Rev. O. Rolf Olson. Burial will follow at the Spring Prairie Cemetery in Keyeser. A visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, De Forest, and also at the church on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of services.
Memorials may be given to Spring Prairie Lutheran Church or ELCA World Hunger.
A very special thank you to all the staff at Parkside Assisted Living, DeForest and Columbia Health Care Center, Wyocena for your loving care of Dorothy. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
