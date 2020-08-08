Pedersen, Eric Leonard

You have permission to edit this article.
MADISON — Eric Leonard Pedersen, 70, of Madison, Wis. peacefully passed away on July 30, 2020, at Agrace Hospice Care. Eric was born on Nov. 18, 1949, in Davenport, Iowa, to Leonard and Nellie, who preceded him in death.

Eric is survived by his daughter and sister, Erin and Diane, and dog, Sammy. Burial services with full military honors will be held on Sept. 3, 2020, at 2 p.m., at the WISCONSIN VETERANS MEMORIAL CEMETERY in Union Grove. As a proud Navy veteran, donations in memory of Eric may be made to the Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation (30 W. Mifflin St, Suite 200, Madison, WI 53703) or the Agrace Foundation (5395 E. Cheryl Pkwy, Madison, WI 53711).

