July 19, 1949—Nov. 13, 2022

WAUNAKEE—It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Peder Bach, of Waunakee, WI, and Athens, GA. Peder passed away suddenly in Athens, GA on November 13, 2022. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and snicklefritz.

Peder was born in Siren, WI, to Herdis and Lyle Bach on July 19, 1949. He attended Luck Public Schools, and received a Business Degree from UW- River Falls. Upon graduation, he moved to Madison to work in the Legislature, and it was there where he met the love of his life, Laurene Bach (Carlson). After leaving the Legislature, he worked in advertising, and later ran his father-in-law’s family businesses for many years until his retirement in 2014 to enjoy more time with his family. While he was very proud of his accomplishments over his working years, nothing brought him more joy and pride than his family; two beautiful daughters and two equally beautiful granddaughters, who became the center of his world.

Peder was one of the most loving, genuine, and wittiest people in any room. He was always the life of the party, especially when he would cut a rug on the dance floor.

He was quick to make friends, and could always make you laugh, no matter the circumstances. Like the Pied Piper (Pied Peder, ha ha?), children especially, were drawn in by his infectious, fun energy. We are all better for having his light shine on us, for the time we had with him. His light will continue to shine in those he left behind, and will never be forgotten.

Peder is survived by his wife of 48 years, Laurene; his daughters, Kristen (Josh Skinner) and Kim (Ryan O’Connor); his grandchildren: Maypop and Juno; and the rest of the Bach and Carlson families, all of whom loved him endlessly. He is preceded in death by his father, Lyle; his mother, Herdis; and his brother, Harlan.

An announcement for services for the celebration of Peder’s life are forthcoming.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Sweet Olive Farm Animal Rescue Farm (Winterville, GA) and/or Wisconsin Public Radio.