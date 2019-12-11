Peckham, Terry L.

COTTAGE GROVE - Terry L. Peckham, a daughter, sister, aunt and friend, was unexpectedly lost from a brain aneurysm, at the age of 61, on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.

Terry worked and recently retired from Dane County. She continued to work multiple places, but most recently at Texas Roadhouse. Her passion in life was her horses. She had won many regional and national horse showing awards. When Terry entered a room, her energetic personality was felt by all. Terry had no shy nature to strike up a conversation and would be the first to make you laugh. Terry’s "horsing" around will be missed by all!

As many people know and have experienced, Terry had a huge heart and was generous in many ways to everyone even though she did not have the monetary means to do so. Because of her kind, generous heart, this has left her in debt. So, in lieu of flowers, we are asking for donations to assist in paying these debts. Checks may be made payable to Charleen Peckham, Terry’s mother, N2005 Morter Rd. Lodi, Wis., 53555.

Terry is survived by her mother, Charleen Peckham; a brother, Bruce (Nancy) Peckham; a sister, Lori (Jeff) Wenger; nieces and nephews, Aaron Wenger, Ashely Wenger, Katelyn Peckham, and Dylan Peckham; a very close friend, Mark Olejniczak; Silhouette, along with many friends she considered as family.