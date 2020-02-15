Peckham, Ann (Faherty)

MIDDLETON - Ann (Faherty) Peckham, age 95, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. She was born on June 30, 1924, in Chicago, Ill., to Roger and Eliza (Kilman) Faherty.
Ann attended the Girls Latin School in Chicago for 10 years and graduated from The Knox School for Girls in Cooperstown, N.Y. Returning to Chicago in 1942, she entered the St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing.
In March 1943, Lt. Ben Miller Peckham, M.D. was introduced to Ann and they were married on Aug. 26, 1943. Four months later, Lt. Peckham was shipped out to the Pacific theater as a Battalion Surgeon for two years. Upon discharge, Dr. Peckham obtained his Ph.D. at Northwestern University Medical School, where he practiced OB/GYN until he was recruited to head the same department at the UW in Madison.
In Wisconsin, Ann became active in the Dane County GOP, implementing "get-out-the-vote" programs. She was elected Vice-Chairman of the Dane County Republican Party and shortly thereafter Vice-Chair of the State GOP. She went to her first National Convention as an alternate delegate and was a delegate to the 1976 and 1980 conventions.
At the 1976 Convention she delivered the minority report from the Platform Committee, asking that all the language on abortion be removed from the Platform. This failed, but she met Progressive Republican Illinois Congressman John Anderson at that time and he recruited her to head his Wisconsin campaign for President of the United States in 1980. At the same time, Ann was active in the Wisconsin Federation of Republican Women. From 1984-1990 she was a founding member of Republican Fund for Freedom of Choice, Republicans for Choice and served on the Board of NARAL. From 1980-88 she belonged to The New Republican Conference, a group of young moderate Republicans. She received the Wisconsin Women's Political Caucus award in 1977, 1980 and 1995.
In addition to her political activism, she was on the Board of United Way of Wisconsin, Epilepsy Association, UW Hospital Auxiliary (1000 hour pin), Visiting Nurse Service, Children's Service Society of Wisconsin (20 years), and Wisconsin Academy of Sciences Arts and Letters (20 years). She delivered Meals on Wheels for 52 years. With her husband, she received the Planned Parenthood Margaret Miller Award in 1992. She received the 4 gallon pin from the American Red Cross for blood donations. In 1995, she was a founding member of the Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy and repeatedly led successful efforts to preserve and enlarge the conservancy.
She truly believed that a successful life must include active involvement in the lives of others and she spent most of her 95 years demonstrating that conviction. When Vice President George H.W. Bush accepted the 1988 Republican Presidential nomination, he praised America's volunteer organizations calling them "a brilliant diversity spread like stars, like a thousand points of light in a broad and peaceful sky." Ann Peckham was a perfect example of what Vice President Bush had in mind. She was a tireless advocate for causes she believed in and, as noted above, amply gave back to her community in blood, sweat, and in countless other ways.
She is survived by her three children, Mary (Richard), Roger (Marisol) and Gardner (Therese); grandchildren, Ben, Edith Ann, Charles, Roger Michael, Elizabeth and Madeleine; as well as great-grandchildren, Isla, Ameline, Finnian, Jack and Mary Ann. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Ben M. Peckham who died on June 14, 1994.
Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
