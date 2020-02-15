Peckham, Ann (Faherty)

MIDDLETON - Ann (Faherty) Peckham, age 95, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. She was born on June 30, 1924, in Chicago, Ill., to Roger and Eliza (Kilman) Faherty.

Ann attended the Girls Latin School in Chicago for 10 years and graduated from The Knox School for Girls in Cooperstown, N.Y. Returning to Chicago in 1942, she entered the St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing.

In March 1943, Lt. Ben Miller Peckham, M.D. was introduced to Ann and they were married on Aug. 26, 1943. Four months later, Lt. Peckham was shipped out to the Pacific theater as a Battalion Surgeon for two years. Upon discharge, Dr. Peckham obtained his Ph.D. at Northwestern University Medical School, where he practiced OB/GYN until he was recruited to head the same department at the UW in Madison.

In Wisconsin, Ann became active in the Dane County GOP, implementing "get-out-the-vote" programs. She was elected Vice-Chairman of the Dane County Republican Party and shortly thereafter Vice-Chair of the State GOP. She went to her first National Convention as an alternate delegate and was a delegate to the 1976 and 1980 conventions.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}