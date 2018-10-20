MARSHALL—Leona Donalee (Crash) Peck, age 78, of Marshall, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, at Sienna Crest.
A Memorial Service will be held at MARSHALL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 318 William St., Marshall, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, and also at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. A full obituary will be published in Wednesday’s edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420