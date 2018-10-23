MARSHALL—Leona Donalee “Crash” Peck, age 78, of Marshall, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, at Sienna Crest. She was born on Dec. 16, 1939, in Gillingham, Wis., in Richland County, the daughter of William and Phyllis (Doudna) Allbaugh. Leona graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1958. She married Francis Lavern Peck on May 16, 1961, in Madison.
Leona was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church in Marshall. She retired from UW Housing System with over 20 plus years of dedicated service. Many students in her dorms referred to her as “Ma” because of her caring nature for everyone and so they dedicated a bench in her honor. Leona had so much love and devotion for all of her family, her extended family, the students at the UW who still write Christmas cards to her, her friends, her work, and every living, breathing thing. She was such a giving and caring person.
Leona is survived by her children, Dawn (Ed) Smith, Lisa (Bill) Hendricks and Eva Peck (Dan); nine grandchildren, Francis, Ashley, Trista, Shannon, Shane, Asha, Casey, Jaden and Justien; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Bill (Diane) Allbaugh, Carla (Tom) Buchanan, Stan (Donna) Allbaugh, Steve (Shannon) Allbaugh and Jolene Phillips; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Francis; son, Robert Peck; and daughter, Juanita Peck.
A Memorial Service will be held at MARSHALL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 318 William St., Marshall, at 11 a.m. on Friday Oct. 26, 2018. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, and also at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
P.S. Even in death, Mom, we will always look to you for your wisdom, strength and love. With love, your entire family.
