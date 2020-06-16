Peck, Allen Merritt

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

MADISON - Allen Merritt Peck, age 77, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. Due to COVID-19 guidelines at this time, only 50 people are allowed into the funeral home at one time. Social distancing is required, and face masks are strongly encouraged.