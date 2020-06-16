Peck, Allen Merritt

Peck, Allen Merritt

{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Allen Merritt Peck, age 77, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. Due to COVID-19 guidelines at this time, only 50 people are allowed into the funeral home at one time. Social distancing is required, and face masks are strongly encouraged.

A full obituary appeared in the April 19, 2020, edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Peck, Allen Merritt

Allen Merritt Peck

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

To plant a tree in memory of Allen Peck as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics