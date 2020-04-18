Peck, Allen Merritt “Al”

MADISON - Allen Merritt “Al” Peck, age 77, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the VA Hospital. He was born on Aug. 4, 1942, in Richland Center, the son of Merritt and Juanita (Haskins) Peck.
Al graduated from East High School in 1961. He started his career as a salesman for Schappe Pontiac and retired from Thorstad Chevrolet after a total of 45 years in car sales. He won multiple awards for being salesman of the year and salesman of the decade. Al was passionate about old cars. He had many 50s, 60s, and 70s classics and many Corvettes over the years, for which he won many trophies. Al also served in Korea in the United States Army.
Al is survived by his son, Daniel Peck; daughter, Dana Peck; grandson, Caleb Peck; two brothers, Tom Peck and Chuck (Tara) Peck; and sister, Priscilla (Jim) Hollis; the Kaney family members and stepbrother to his children Zak Holmes (Karyn). He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Francis Peck; and former wife, Patricia Peck Holmes (Terry).
A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. Al's family would like to thank the Madison VA Hospital staff, especially nurse practitioner, Kevin, for all the kind and compassionate care they gave him. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
