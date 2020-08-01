Pearson, Timothy Alan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SAVANNAH, Ga. - He was a gentle, wise, and kind man. He was a beloved and respected husband, father, grandfather, brother, educator, and academic.

Timothy Alan Pearson passed away July 28, 2020, due to complications of COVID-19 infection. He was 63.

Timothy was born on June 13, 1957, in Madison, Wis. A lifelong academic and educator, he earned his Bachelor of Science, Master of Professional Accountancy, and doctorate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

He worked as a Professor of Accounting and in college administration for more than 30 years - first at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, then at West Virginia University, and finally at Georgia Southern University. At the time of his death Dr. Pearson was Director of the School of Accountancy and Professor of Accounting at Georgia Southern University. He was an expert in forensic accounting and served as editor for multiple academic journals, published numerous peer-reviewed articles, and secured millions in grant funding. He took great pride in his teaching and was dedicated to mentoring and advising young professionals as they began their careers.