LEESBURG, Fla.—Richard A. Pearson, age 89, died at home in Leesburg, Fla., on Sept. 29, 2018, where he’d lived with his wife of 59 years, Eleanor, who survives him. He was born July 21, 1929, to Walter Pearson and Hannah (Anderson) in Duluth, Minn. He was an Eagle Scout and graduated from Ripon High School. He achieved the rank of first lieutenant and served in occupied Japan, Bordeaux, France, and the Korean War with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
He then helped his father and brother, Walter Jr., run Berg-Pearson Sporting Goods and Rusk Gun Shop, Madison. In 1965, he was among 26 American distributors invited to meet company President, Soichiro Honda, to tour Japan and their motorcycle/scooter facility. He was a champion skeet shooter, an avid outdoorsman and tour bus driver for the Madison Scouts Drum & Bugle Corps.
He is survived by his sister, Shirley (Archer), Appleton; three daughters, Eunice (Stephen) Ruddy, Florida, Susan, Madison, and Sandra, New York; and two sons, Scott (Margie), Baraboo, and Steven (Barbara), Honolulu. Other survivors include three nieces, three nephews, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He will be buried at the Central Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery at King, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his memory to a veterans organization.