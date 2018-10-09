JEFFERSON—Gail Ellora Pearson, age 75, passed away on Oct. 7, 2018, due to the ravages of Alzheimer’s Disease. Gail was born on Oct. 14, 1942, in Duluth, Minn., the first daughter of Ellis and Vienna (Rasinen) Pearson. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Lorrie Pearson.
Gail is survived by her longtime partner, Mary F. Otterson, who cared for Gail throughout her long journey with Alzheimer’s. She is also survived by her two daughters, Linda (Rob) Richards, and Laura (Scott) Hoffman); and granddaughter, Nicole Meysembourg (Jason Sowers). She is further survived by a nephew, niece, grandniece, and grandnephews, other relatives and friends. Gail is also survived by the Otterson family, who embraced her for more than thirty years.
Gail graduated from University of Minnesota, Duluth with a degree in social work. She later obtained her MSW (Master of Social Work) from UW-Madison. After a short career in social work, Gail joined the City of Madison Police Department where she served as a uniformed patrol officer for approximately ten years, until an on-duty injury cut short the career she loved and performed so well.
Private services will be held. Memorials to Rainbow Hospice, 1225 Remmel Ave., Johnson Creek, WI 53038, would be appreciated.
Special thanks to the "angels among us" -the staff at Rainbow Hospice Care and Palliative Inpatient Center.