LA VALLE - Donald T. "Pat" Pearson of La Valle, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at the age of 98 years. He was born Oct. 10, 1920, in the Township of Ironton to Louie and Marie (Thomas) Pearson.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Audrey; grandson, Joshua; his two brothers, Archie "Doc" and Percy; and sister, Ruth. He is survived by his children, Sandra (Dan) Greiser of New York, Mary (Mike) Fish of Baraboo, Carol (Mike) Gibeaut of Waunakee and Thomas (Catherine) Pearson of Santa Clara, Utah; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and further survived by two sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was a lifelong resident of the La Valle area.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family wishes to thank the staff for the wonderful care he was given at the Sauk County Health Care Center. The Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc is assisting the family with arrangements, for online condolences please visit www.pichafuneralhomes.com.