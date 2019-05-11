LA VALLE - Donald T. "Pat" Pearson of La Valle, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at the age of 98 years. He was born Oct. 10, 1920, in the Township of Ironton, to Louie and Marie (Thomas) Pearson. He was a lifelong resident of the La Valle area.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Audrey; grandson, Joshua; his two brothers, Archie "Doc" and Percy; and sister, Ruth. He is survived by his children, Sandra (Dan) Grieser of New York, Mary (Mike) Fish of Baraboo, Carol (Mike) Gibeaut of Waunakee and Thomas (Catherine) Pearson of Santa Clara, Utah; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and further survived by two sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 833 Third St., Reedsburg, followed by a memorial service at 6 p.m., with the Rev. Vicki Brantmeyer officiating. Interment will be in the Resting Green Cemetery in Ironton, on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
The family wishes to thank the staff for the wonderful care he was given at the Sauk County Health Care Center.