Jan. 15, 1942 – Feb. 26, 2023

MADISON—Pearl H. Dunn, age 81, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Feb. 26, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital. Pearl was born on Jan. 15, 1942, in Madison, the daughter of Bernice and Arthur Pahmeier. Pearl married Russell Dunn on Dec. 16, 1960. Russell passed away on Oct. 20, 2016.

Pearl retired from MATC after many years of service. During her free time, she enjoyed playing cards, with her favorite games being euchre and poker. She enjoyed bowling, camping, golf and softball games. She also volunteered for Meals on Wheels, Toys for Tots, and by helping out at St. Mary’s Hospital and St. Dennis Church. She also assisted at the Wisconsin Voting Polls during election time.

Pearl is survived by her son, Todd Dunn; daughter Michelle Eisenhut; grandsons, Tracker and Hunter Dunn and Derek Eisenhut; and great-grandson, Tracker Dunn Jr. Pearl was preceded in death by her husband, Russell; her parents; brothers, Gordon, Richard and Wayne; and sisters, Doris Suchomel, Neiva Dahlk and Barbara Brunner; along with other family members and friends.

A celebration of Pearl’s life will be held at the VFW DAY POST 7591, 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, on Saturday, April 8, 2023, from 12 noon until 3 p.m. Burial will be private.

The family would like to thank all of Pearl’s caregivers and family members for their kind and compassionate care during this time. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

