Payne, Nicole Christine "Nickie"

Payne, Nicole Christine "Nickie"

MADISON – Nickie Payne's battle with cancer ended July 27, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital, with family at her side.

She was born Feb. 2, 1982. Survivors include mother, Jamie Van Hoof (Joe Gruber); father, George (Mary) Payne; son, Giovanni; daughter, Jayde; and sisters, Adria Payne and Lisa Payne.

Visitation is 1-3 p.m., Aug. 5, 2020, at FOSTER FUNERAL HOME, with a 3 p.m. service. Share condolences at:

www.fosterfuneralhomes.com.

Payne, Nicole Christine "Nickie"

Nicole Christine "Nickie" Payne
