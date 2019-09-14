MADISON - Francis E. "Dick" Payne, age 94, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. He was born on Sep. 15, 1924, in Madison, Wis., the son of Theodore and Alveda (Johnson) Payne.
Francis attended McFarland High School and proudly served in the US Army Air Corp. during World War II, from 1943-1946. Francis worked for Findorf Construction as a Labor Forman.
Francis is survived by sons, Richard W. (Susan) Payne and Charles (Sue) Payne; and daughters, Amy Johnson and Kathy (Ed) Asebedo. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Payne; parents; sister, Delores Brashi; and step-father, Morris Tuntland.
A Funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday Sep. 20, 2019. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude's.
