BRODHEAD—Dr. Ronaldean “Dean” Pawlisch, age 94, passed away on July 24, 2019, at the Woods Crossing Nursing Home in Brodhead.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Brodhead United Methodist Church or the Sully Fund: providing veterinary care for animals in need.
Memorial services will be held at the BRODHEAD UNITED METHODIST CHURCH on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. A visitation will also be held at the church on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Burial of cremated remains will be held at the Greenwood Cemetery with military honors.
www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com (608) 897-2484