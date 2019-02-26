WAUNAKEE - Dan Pawlak, age 60, of Waunakee passed away surrounded by his loved ones on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at home. He was born on March 20, 1958, in Hammond, Ind., the son of Frank and Josephine (Schuster) Pawlak. He married Lynn Miller on Oct. 9, 1987, in Reno, Nev.
Dan graduated from University of Michigan, Kalamazoo, with a Bachelor Degree in Biology. He was the vice president of operations for a pharmaceutical company until his retirement in April of 2017. Dan's hobbies were endless, but his favorites included flying, woodworking, competitive shooting, and riding motorcycles. Next to his family, Dan's second love was being in the North Woods.
Survivors include his wife, Lynn; daughter, Kelsey (Jake) and son, Stuart; sisters, Renee (John) Reback, Karen (Bill) Ross; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Dan's Life will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019, from 12 Noon to 4 p.m., at MOREY AIRPORT, 8300 Airport Road, in Middleton.
For those who knew Dan, knew how generous he was for causes he loved. His family wants to keep his tradition alive. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Dan's name to UW Carbone Cancer Center, 600 Highland Ave., K4/658, Madison, WI 53792-6164 or Agrace HospiceCare at Agrace Foundation, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53713 would be appreciated.
Dan's motto in life was, "When it stops being fun, it stops being." Please share your memories at www.InformedChoiceFunerals.com.