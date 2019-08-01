WAUNAKEE/WAUSAU - Mildred “Millie” Paustian, 87, died at her home in Waunakee on Tues., July 30, 2019. Millie was born on May 14, 1932, in Wausau to Elizabeth Shipman. In 1952, she married Harvey Cooper, the father of her four children. That marriage ended in 1986. She married Andrew Kessenich, they were allowed ten years until his death from leukemia. In the year 2000, Bob Paustian came into her life and they had 13 years together until his death from Alzheimer’s disease.
Millie worked for over 50 years in retail, 21 of those with Kohl’s Dept. Stores. Her biggest focus was on family and friends.
She was a charter member of Peace Lutheran Church in Waunakee, The Waunakee American Legion Auxillary, A Lioness for 30 years and a member of the Red Hats Club.
Funeral services will be held on Sat., Aug 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Peace Lutheran Church, 701 S. Century Ave., Waunakee. Rev Doug Locken will preside. Friends may call at the church on Sat., from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. A Reception will follow in the church Fellowship Hall