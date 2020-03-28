Paust, David L.

KROGHVILLE - David L. Paust, formerly of Kroghville, Wis., died on March 17, 2020. David was born Jan. 11, 1936, to Norman and Leona Paust, then farming RR # 2 in Madison. David graduated from East H.S. in 1954. Upon graduation, he joined the USN. David was a decorated veteran of three tours in the Vietnam War and retired after 20 years with the rank of Chief Petty Officer. David and Grace moved from Kroghville to Theodosia, Mo. in 1984 and subsequently married in 1995. David was preceded in death by Grace in 2013, Norman in 1970 and Leona in 2005. Survivors include Gary of Kroghville, Norman of Stephens City, Va.; step-children, Carol Lochinger, Tammy (Ron) Weber, Pat (James) Wuestenberg, Ray Frederick, Harold (Pam) Frederick, Bob (Kathy) Frederick; nieces and nephews, Sarah, George, Ambrose and Arlo. Private graveside services were held In Theodosia