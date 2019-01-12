MADISON—Evelyn G. Paus, age 91, passed away at her home on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, from bronchiectasis, under the care of family and hospice. She was born on Sept. 7, 1927, in the Township of Fitchburg, Dane County, Wisconsin to Ged and Frances (Lalor) Gundlach. She graduated from Oregon High School, class of 1945 and was united in marriage to Elton Paus on Aug. 1, 1945. They made their home and expanded their family on the eastside of Madison.
For 30 years, Evelyn and Elton worked together to deliver Wisconsin State Journal newspapers (motor route) to over 100 customers every day. Evelyn believed in living a simple and content life. She was a caring and generous woman, giving to others in need, and expected nothing in return. She believed in forgiveness and finding the good in everyone. She never felt the need to be extravagant her whole life.
Evelyn treasured her family and most thoroughly enjoyed taking care of the children. She was a loving grandmother who took joy in caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren when they were infants, toddlers, school-age, and young adults, giving up that role only recently at age 90.
One of her lifelong exceptional talents was her love of coloring. She filled up many books with her colorful masterpieces of beautiful and intricate designs and patterns. Her joy and happiness were revealed in her coloring. She also found tremendous joy in hummingbirds, cardinals and red geraniums. Evelyn was an excellent seamstress, a member of the Swan Creek Sewing Circle until she could no longer attend their gatherings.
It made Evelyn very happy that so many of her family were able to attend her 90th birthday celebration party! Many of those same people were there on Tuesday to see her and to say goodbye.
Evelyn is survived by her children, Kathie Smith, Bob (Bev Kennedy) Paus, Connie (John) Roewer, Mark (Carol) Paus and Don (Jill) Paus; 11 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers, Howard Gundlach and Jerry (Kathy) Gundlach; sisters, Jean Wescott and Peg Riley; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Elton, in 2013; her daughter, Vicki Volenberg (with whom she had a very special bond) in 2014; and her dog, Tuey in 2018. She was also preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Tom Gundlach and Herbert Gundlach.
Memorials can be made directly to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables, FL 33134 or online at www.copdfoundation.org.
Evelyn’s children would like to thank John Roewer and Ryan and Mandy Volenberg for providing invaluable assistance to mom over the past several years, her neighbors, Mike and Maryann for checking on her and shoveling her driveway, and her granddaughters, Jamie Adams and Brianna Jolly, along with mom’s sister Peg, for helping us with mom’s care her last three days.
We would like to thank mom for all the love and guidance she provided us for 91 years! We should all strive to emulate her strength and capacity for love. She will be remembered and missed by everyone who knew her.
There will be a private service for the immediate family and a celebration of her life this summer. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
