Paulus, Margaret E. "Maggie"

SPRING GREEN -Maggie Paulus passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born Nov. 13, 1954, the daughter of Albert and Renora (Zajicek) Bremmer. She was united in marriage with the love of her life, Gary N. Paulus, Sr., on July 3, 1976, in Muscoda. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Spring Green. Maggie worked at Cardinal CG for 38 years. She enjoyed researching the genealogy of many different families over the years. She was in her glory when singing, especially with her Souls of Harmony “sisters.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Maggie is survived by her husband of 43 years, Gary N. Paulus, Sr.; children, Mindy J. Paulus of Spring Green, Gary N. (Brittany) Paulus of Spring Green, and Rudy L. Paulus of Spring Green; grandchildren, Arlena, Armani, Angelica, Arron, Alyssa, Arrionna, Jocelyn and Elijah; great-grandson, Adonis; brothers, Peter (Cindy) Bremmer, Galen Bremmer and Thomas (Linda) Bremmer; sister, Josephine (Don) Mahieu; sisters-in-law, Gloria (Stu) Baker and Sharon Neuhisel; brothers-in-law, David Paulus, Rick (Cindy) Paulus and Darrell Paulus; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Also, to the many women she called “Sister,” you are all loved. Maggie was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Kevin Dean Rundle; and parents-in-law, Norbert and Eugenia Paulus.

Due to the virus outbreak, the funeral and a celebration of life will be held in the summer. Memorials may be made to the family of Maggie to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb Funeral & Cremation Care 500 N. Eighth St. (608) 437-5077

To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Paulus as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.