BLOOMINGTON - Charles J. Paulus, age 85, of Bloomington, died Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. He was born in Cassville, on April 13, 1933, the son of Joseph and Dorothy (Hampton) Paulus. Charles graduated from Bloomington High School and served in the U.S. Army from Feb. 1954 until Jan. 1956; serving his country in Guam during the Korean Conflict. He married Loris Clark on Sept. 19, 1957, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bloomington.
Charles was a proud member of the Abraham-Hickock-Westmore American Legion Post No.148, a volunteer firefighter for the Bloomington Fire Department for over 30 years, and served on the Bloomington School Board. He was a faithful member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bloomington, and the Knights of Columbus Council No.4416.
In his free time, Charles enjoyed going to sporting events, hunting, fishing, playing cards, and woodworking. He especially liked going on drives and often went on Sunday rides with his wife, Loris.
Charles is survived by his children: Kris (Jeff) Reuter, John (Cathie) Paulus, Jo Marie (Bill) Moore, and Cynthia Paulus; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three sisters: Mary Ann (Ron) Herold, Susie (Dennis) Duffy, Deborah (Kevin) Kottke; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Loris, on Sept. 15, 2011; two children: Dennis (Judy) Paulus and Amy Moris; and a great-granddaughter, Haven Rozevink.
Funeral services with Military Honors will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Bloomington, with Father John Meinholz officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Bloomington. Family and friends may call from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at the church, where a 12:45 p.m., Knights of Columbus Rosary will be prayed. Visitation will also be held Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
In lieu of plants and flowers, a Charles J. Paulus Memorial Fund has been established. The Martin Schwartz Funeral Homes and Crematory of Bloomington is entrusted with his services. Online condolences: www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com.