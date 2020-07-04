Paulson, Ruth (Parish) Hanson McElrath

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STOUGHTON—Ruth (Parish) Hanson McElrath Paulson, age 98, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, at UW Hospital in Madison. She was born in Stoughton on Aug. 17, 1921, the daughter of Lester and Martha (Erickson) Parish.

Ruth graduated from Stoughton High School, and was a lifelong member of Stoughton United Methodist Church. She worked as an administrative assistant at various Stoughton businesses, finishing her career at Anderson-McGinley Auto Dealership. Ruth married Harry L. “Jim” Hanson in 1942, William McElrath in 1963, and the Rev. Carsten Paulson in 1986. Although she married three times, Ruth was a single mother most of her life, and dedicated herself to providing a loving, stable home life to her two children, Kim and Kay Hanson.

Ruth is survived by her son, Kim (Mary) Hanson; grandchildren, Kari (Timothy) Reiser, Paul (Jennifer Sauer) Hanson, Todd Sickler, and Wendy (Michael) Hotter; great-grandchildren, Mallory, Gavin and Aubrey Reiser, Noah Hanson, Hailey and Mason Hotter; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her three husbands; her daughter, Kay Hanson Sickler; and three sisters, Beulah (George) Watson, June (Herman) Cougill, and Lynne (Arthur) Amundson.