Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON—Otis Lloyd Paulson, age 87, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, at St. Mary’s Hospital. Funeral services will be held at PERRY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1057 Highway 78 South, Mount Horeb, at 11 a.m. on Friday Sept. 21, 2018. Burial will be held at PERRY LUTHERAN CHURCH CEMETERY. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 North 8th St.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

(608) 437-5077

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 North 8th St.

(608) 437-5077

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Paulson, Otis Lloyd
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.