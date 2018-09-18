MADISON—Otis Lloyd Paulson, age 87, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, at St. Mary’s Hospital. Funeral services will be held at PERRY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1057 Highway 78 South, Mount Horeb, at 11 a.m. on Friday Sept. 21, 2018. Burial will be held at PERRY LUTHERAN CHURCH CEMETERY. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
