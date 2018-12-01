MIDDLETON / OREGON - Carol M. Paulson, age 70, of Middleton, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. She was born on May 19, 1948, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Sid and Vi (McArthur) Paulson. Carol graduated from Oregon High School in 1966. She worked as an underwriter for Rural Insurance/Farm Bureau for over 40 years. Carol enjoyed her family, playing the slots with friends, her convertible, and 50s music.
Carol is survived by siblings, Kathy (Randy) Cox, Meredie (Sue) Paulson, Deane (Karen) Paulson, and Cherrie (Dan) Johnson; niblings, Heather (Anthony), Stacey (Eric), Ben (Jen), Kelly (Peter), Alex (Stephanie), Chris (Stefanie), and Chad (Kristin); great-niblings, Isabella, Dominic, Elliot, Avery; and her life-long best friend, Judy Halweg. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Pamala Paulson.
A special thank you to friends and neighbors including, Jill, David, Hans, Judy B, Pat, Bette, and Deb. The family would also like to thank Agrace HospiceCare especially Team 4 who took such compassionate care of Carol. "Call me when you get home." A private service is planned. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.